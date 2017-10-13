Alliance Data Systems up nearly 6% as charge-offs fall

In its September update, the company reported net charge-offs as a percent of receivables dipping to 4.1% vs 6.4% a month earlier. For the nine months ended Sept. 30, net charge-offs were 6%.

Management comments that gross loss rates are tracking slightly better than expectations of about a 50 basis point Y/Y increase for full-year 2017.

The delinquency rate for September was 5.4% up 40 basis points from one year ago, and slightly worse than management hoped. The hurricanes are likely behind the rise, and it's expected to track back down in Q4.

