Gazprom says progress made in EU antitrust talks

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) says antitrust talks with the European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager have made progress.

The EU antitrust authority has said that Gazprom’s gas price formula has led to consumers in Poland, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Estonia and Latvia paying excessive prices compared with Germany, and now the state-controlled Russian firm, which supplies a third of the EU’s gas, is facing potential fines of up to 10% of its global turnover.

Gazprom has offered to let clients renegotiate decades-long, oil-indexed contracts to help meet EU concerns, which is now being tested to assess the impact in the market; Gazprom says the proposals made during the market test were discussed during the latest talks.