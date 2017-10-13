GE seen cutting dividend next week - Bloomberg

The team at Bloomberg BDVD expects General Electric (NYSE:GE) next week to slash its quarterly payout to $0.18 from $0.24.

Other changes for S&P 500 stocks are expected to be increases: Alliance Data (NYSE:ADS) boosting to $0.56 from $0.52, Aflac (NYSE:AFL) to $0.45 from $0.43, Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) to $1.00 from $0.95, Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) to $1.61 from $1.33, Huntington Banc (NASDAQ:HBAN) to $0.11 from $0.08, Macertich to $0.74 from $0.71, and Pinnacle West (NYSE:PNW) to $0.69 from $0.655.

Moving out to the S&P 1500, Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) is seen lifting to $0.76 from $0.70, Legacy Texas (NASDAQ:LTXB) to $0.16 from $0.15, Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to $0.22 from $0.205, Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) to $0.16 from $0.14, S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) to $0.21 from $0.20, and Universal Forest (NASDAQ:UFPI) to $0.47 from $0.45.

Previously: WSJ's Grant: GE dividend speculation presents an opportunity for Flannery (Oct. 13)

Previously: GE to CNBC: Maintaining dividend a top priority (Oct. 11)

Previously: GE dividend cut "increasingly likely," JPM cuts stock price target to $20 (Oct. 11)