WSJ: Glencore strikes standstill agreement with Bunge

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) has a standstill agreement that temporarily prevents it from making a hostile bid for grains trader Bunge (BG +7.5% ), raising the possibility that it would renew its previous acquisition effort, WSJ reports.

Glencore confirmed in May that it had approached BG about a potential takeover, and investors have since sought clues about whether Glencore and deal-hungry CEO Ivan Glasenberg would follow through on the approach.

The existence of the standstill agreement, which expires early next year, for now prevents Glencore from buying stock in BG but raises the possibility that it could be biding its time before making another approach, according to the report.