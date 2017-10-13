Washington "noise" a buying opportunity for Centene - Morgan Stanley

The selloff in Centene (CNC -4.5% ) from the Trump administration's plan to terminate health insurance subsidies to insurers is "exaggerated" according to Morgan Stanley. Shares were down almost 11% before before bargain hunters jumped in.

In note, analyst Gary Taylor says investors "misunderstood" the potential impact from the "Washington-driven noise," citing expected legal challenges that will keep the money flowing and the fact that Centene has submitted two bids in most markets, one assuming cost-sharing reduction (CSR) subsidies and one without, with the ability to change mid-year if CSR funding changes.

Centene's exchange exposure is only ~8%, with only 60% of those receiving CSRs.

He also reiterates that most states already asked insurers to load CSR costs into their 2018 bids or submit backup bids if the funding was discontinued.

Source: Bloomberg

