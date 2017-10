Needham lowers Applied Optoelectronics price target; shares -19.5%

Needham lowers its Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) price target from $115 to $75 following the Q3 preliminary results.

Needham notes that revenue was 20% below consensus estimates and Applied Optoelectronics’ top account dropped 80% to account for just 10% of total sales.

The firm says Applied seems to have broadened its customer base and increased 100G sales. Operating expense cuts offset some damage.

Craig Hallum also weighs in on the Q3 results with a downgrade from Buy to Hold.

Applied Optoelectronics shares are down 19.46% .

Previously: Applied Optoelectronics releases downbeat preliminary Q3 results (updated) (Oct. 12)