Qualcomm files suit to block iPhone sales in China (update)

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) files suit in China seeking to ban the sale and manufacture of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhones in the region, according to Bloomberg.

The move is the latest in a long legal battle between the supplier and Apple. Qualcomm previously requested an iPhone ban in the United States.

Story developing and will update when more information becomes available.

Update: Qualcomm’s suits pertain to three non-standard essential patents and the claims were filed in a Beijing court on September 29.

Qualcomm says the patents cover power management and a Force Touch technology used in current iPhones.

"Apple employs technologies invented by Qualcomm without paying for them," says Qualcomm spokeswoman Christine Trimble.