Criteo hits back at Gotham City Research report

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) hits back at Gotham City Research, saying the report contains “a number of false claims.”

Gotham City Research accused Criteo of using an illegal workaround for Apple’s Intelligent Tracking Prevention feature.

Criteo issues a statement saying it “has been open with our clients about this solution, which provides full transparency and control to Safari users” and notes that it gives users two chances to opt out of the tracking.

Source: Bloomberg First Word

Criteo shares are up 0.27% .

