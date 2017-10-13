Trucking stocks weak after J.B. Hunt earnings

Higher expenses led to a Q3 earnings miss for J.B. Transport Services (JBHT -3.9% ). Baird attributes the weak profit mark to costs associated with J.B. Hunt attracting and retaining drivers (per Bloomberg).

As an early reporter, JBHT's earnings are creating a ripple effect across the sector. Decliners include ArcBest (ARCB -3.8% ), Werner Enterprises (WERN -3.2% ), Saia (SAIA -2.3% ), YRC Worldwide (YRCW -2.5% ) and Heartland Express (HTLD -1.2% ).

