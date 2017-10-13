Monsanto, BASF accept new restraints on dicamba herbicide

Monsanto (MON +2.1% ) and BASF (OTCQX:BASFY -0.1% ) have agreed to new restrictions on the use of the controversial dicamba herbicide that has been blamed for damaging millions of acres of U.S. crops this year.

The EPA approved proposals from the two companies that would make dicamba a “restricted use pesticide,” meaning the product can be used only by a certified applicator or someone under direct supervision of a certified applicator.

The new limitations on dicamba use fall short of curbs some critics say are necessary to avoid further damage next year, when some projections show spraying of the chemical on U.S. farm fields could double.