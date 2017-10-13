Rig count declines by 8, Baker Hughes survey says

The total U.S. rig count fell by 8 to 928 following last week's decrease of 4, recording its fifth decline in the last six weeks, Baker Hughes reports in its latest weekly survey.

The oil rig count fell by 5 to 743 and gas rigs tumbled by 2 to 185; one rig was classified last week as miscellaneous.

U.S. crude oil maintains earlier strong gains, now +1.7% at $51.46/bbl.

ETFs: USO, UNG, OIL, UGAZ, UWT, UCO, DGAZ, DWT, SCO, BNO, BOIL, DBO, GAZ, DTO, USL, KOLD, UNL, DNO, OLO, SZO, DCNG, OLEM, OILK, WTIU, OILX, WTID, USOI, GAZB