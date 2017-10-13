Morgan Stanley confident on Pinnacle Foods into earnings

Morgan Stanley weighs in on Pinnacle Foods PF ahead of the company's Q3 earnings report.

"We view PFas offering arguably the strongest risk-reward in US Food during both Q3 results and 2H17, with upside enhanced by uniquely strong fundamentals and downside limited by the stock's heightened strategic optionality," writes Matthew Grainger and team.

"We view PFas the best positioned within our coverage to successfully manage through the broader industry headwinds depressing results across center-store US Food," he adds.

MS has an Overweight rating and $64 price target on Pinnacle.