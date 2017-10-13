Nikkei: SoftBank reaches broad agreement for Sprint, T-Mobile merger

Nikkei Asian Review reports that SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY, OTCPK:SFTBF) has reached a broad agreement to merge Sprint (NYSE:S) with T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), the third and fourth place carriers in the United States.

The deal could happen before the end of the month and could involve a stock swap.

SoftBank owns 83% of Sprint. Germany’s Deutsche Telekom owns 64% of T-Mobile.

The merger still needs approval from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission and Department of Justice.

