Valeant down 4% as Wells Fargo bear questions accounting

At issue is a lawsuit filed by Depomed over an alleged $20M in unpaid royalties. The amount is hardly worth the bother, but Wells Fargo's David Maris wants to know how Valeant (VRX -4% ) intends to handle the reporting of a potential settlement.

"If a royalty were supposed to be paid and was not, then previous quarters benefitted from the lack of a royalty expense ... If a catch up payment – a settlement – were to be made, it may be decided to exclude this from adjusted earnings and adjusted EBITDA as a one-time item, however, it really is to us a previously-deferred expense and should not be excluded."

In other words, says Maris, companies that miss making royalty payments should not benefit from increased earnings in prior periods, and then benefit again by "playing catchup" with payments excluded as one-time items from adjusted results.

Maris continues to rate the stock Underperform with $9 price target.