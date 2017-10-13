Dimon's back at it: Bitcoin buyers are "stupid"

The JPMorgan boss just yesterday promised not to talk about bitcoin anymore, after fellow Wall Street execs and his CFO all said they see promise in the cryptocurrency market.

That lasted about 24 hours.

"If you're stupid enough to buy it, you'll pay the price for it one day," he tells an Institute of International Finance conference today. He adds that he's a fan of the blockchain technology behind bitcoin, but doesn't understand the value of "non-fiat" digital currency not backed by a government.

Bitcoin is up another 5.5% this session to a new record $5,696.

