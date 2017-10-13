Cheniere says near completion of Sabine Pass Train 4

Cheniere Energy (LNG, CQP) says it and construction partner Bechtel have substantially completed work on Train 4 of the Sabine Pass liquefaction project in Cameron Parish, La., keeping product sales from the new facility to an Indian power utility on track for next spring.

Under a sale and purchase agreement with India's Gail Ltd, commercial deliveries are expected to begin in March 2018 and will continue over the next 20 years.

Cheniere and Bechtel have declared substantial completion over the last 17 months on four liquefaction trains at the Sabine Pass facility.

With the achievement of substantial completion, sales from Train 4 will be reflected in the statement of operations of Cheniere and its affiliates.