PG&E extends losses following fire liability disclosure; shares now -11%

Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG -10.7% ) slumps to lows of the day after saying in an SEC filing that "it is currently is unknown whether the utility would have any liability associated" with the catastrophic northern California fires that have broken out in recent days.

PG&E says it has ~$800M in liability insurance for potential losses that may result from the fires, but "if the amount of insurance is insufficient to cover the utility's liability or if insurance is otherwise unavailable, PG&E’s and the utility’s financial condition or results of operations could be materially affected."

Shares hit a new 52-week low today and have shed 16% this week.