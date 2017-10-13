Aerie Pharma modestly higher after Rhopressa trading halt

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI +1% ) resumes trading after being halted since the open, with shares settling down for modest gains after an early 5% pop following an FDA advisory panel approval of the new drug application for its Rhopressa treatment for glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Dr. Young Kwon, a professor in the ophthalmology department at the University of Iowa who sat on the FDA panel, says Rhopressa represents “a major advance in glaucoma therapy.”

Aerie says the goal date for the FDA to take action under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act is Feb. 28, 2018.