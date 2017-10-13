Toshiba wants to mend fences with Western Digital on Fab 6 investment

Toshiba Memory (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) president Yasuo Naruke discusses the company’s investment plans at a news conference today.

The plans include capital investments of $2.68B per year to ramp up production to meet a memory shortage.

Toshiba is currently working on the Fab 6 facility with nearby land set aside for a potential Fab 7.

As reported earlier, Toshiba has renewed talks with Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) about a possible joint investment on chip lines because of the cost. Naruke said it “would not be impossible” for Toshiba to go it alone.

Naruke says the companies can collaborate to “take advantage of economies of scale” and that, despite the legal disputes, Toshiba wants to “work on mending fences quickly.”

Western Digital shares are up 2.2%.

