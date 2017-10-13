Genesis Energy slides to 52-week low but analysts somewhat upbeat

Genesis Energy (GEL -3.4% ) tumbles to a 52-week low, extending yesterday's steep drop after its 31% quarterly distribution cut to $0.50 from ~$0.73 wiped out nearly five years of steady growth.

Analysts jump in today with stock price target cuts but remain reasonably optimistic: Mitsubishi trims its GEL target to $29 from $35 but believes the distribution cut puts the partnership on firmer financial footing, while Janney cuts its target to $30 from $37 but keeps its Buy rating, saying the distribution cut will allow for faster reduction of debt levels and opportunistic deployment of excess capital.

Barclays also cuts its price target - to $27 from $31 - but upgrades shares to Equal Weight from Underweight, saying the distribution cut is a "logical move" that puts the partnership on better footing to de-lever and grow the business.