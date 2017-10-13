60 Minutes report-stocked selloff in drug distributors overblown - Cowen

Cowen says the selling pressure on the big drug wholesalers, AmerisourceBergen (ABC -1.7% ), Cardinal Health (CAH -1.9% ) and McKession (MCK -2.1% ), is overdone.

Analyst Charles Rhyee says the distributors have had "robust suspicious order monitoring systems" in place since the mid-2000s after allegations of improper reporting. He adds that it is "unlikely" that they were uncooperative with the government regarding fighting the opioid epidemic.

Source: Bloomberg

