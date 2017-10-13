Bloomberg: Amazon planning athletic apparel line (update)

Bloomberg sources say Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) plans to team with athletic apparel suppliers to make its own private-label line.

The story is developing and will update with more information when available.

Update: Bloomberg's source says the main supplier is Makalot Industrial, which also produces for Gap and Kohl's.

Eclat Textile is also contributing to the project. Eclat makes items for Nike, Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU), and Under Armour (NYSE:UA).

The suppliers are currently making a small amount of test pieces and no long-term contracts are signed yet.

Lululemon shares closed down 2.2% .