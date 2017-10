Zion Oil & Gas (ZN +10% ) surges after a new Israel drilling update says the company encountered four separate zones worthy of possible production testing during drilling of its Megiddo-Jezreel No. 1 well.

ZN also announces the start of the sale of $250 equity units that contain ZN common shares - the number determined by dividing the average of its high and low stock price on the purchase date into $250 - and warrants to buy up to 15 more shares at $1 each.