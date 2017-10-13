Alphabet spun off Project Loon?

Business Insider notes that Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) lists its Project Loon unit as “Loon Inc.” on a recent FCC filing, suggesting the project was spun off into its own company.

Project Loon develops balloons that can bring internet connectivity to remote areas.

The FCC granted Project Loon an experimental license to bring the balloons to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. The Project previously deployed balloons to areas of Peru after major flooding.

Other Alphabet projects to become corporations include self-driving car unit Waymo and smart home product unit Nest.

