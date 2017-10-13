B2Gold touts strong Q3 gold production

B2Gold (BTG -0.2% ) reports better than expected Q3 gold production of 135.6K oz., including pre-commercial production from the Fekola Mine, which it says exceeded its original budget by 2% and latest forecast production by 15%.

BTG cites strong operational performances of both its Masbate mine in the Philippines and the Otjikoto operation in Namibia, as well as the successful early start-up of the Fekola mine in Mali where it poured first gold this week.

For FY 2017, BTG says it is on track to meet the high end of its revised annual consolidated production guidance of 530K-570K oz. of gold.