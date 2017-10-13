Bloomberg: Sunoco's $3.3B 7-Eleven deal hits snag from bondholders

A group of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) bondholders has told the company it intends to oppose an attempt to change the terms of the credit agreement governing ~$1.6B of bonds, Bloomberg reports, a step SUN has said is needed to complete the planned sale of more than 1,100 gas stations and convenience stores to 7-Eleven.

The debtholders are demanding more money and better protections to agree to the changes in the bond indentures, according to the report.

SUN settled 2.1% lower in today's trade after falling as much as 5.2%.