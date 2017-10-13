Stocks log modest gains for the day, week

Stocks finished near the bottom of their narrow trading ranges but still managed to eke out a narrow victory, highlighted by a new record closing high for the Nasdaq.

For the week, the Dow gained 0.4% while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both added 0.2%.

Financials dominated quarterly earnings again today but the sector finished flat, with Bank of America gaining 1.5% after beating EPS expectations and Wells Fargo tumbling 2.8% after missing both top and bottom line estimates.

Technology (+0.5%) was among the top performers, with HP soaring 6.4% to its best mark in more than seven years after raising its guidance for FY 2018.

The health care sector (-0.3%) lagged, with health insurers including Anthem (-3.1%) and Humana (-1.5%) showing weakness following the White House's decision to end the Affordable Care Act's cost-sharing reduction payments.

Cooler than expected September inflation data pushed Treasury yields lower, including a 4 bp decline in the benchmark 10-year yield to 2.28%, but the news had no effect on the market's rate-hike expectations.

U.S. crude oil futures jumped 1.6% to $51.44/bbl, capping a 4% gain for the week.