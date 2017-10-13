Boeing, Airbus deals with Iran seem safe for now

Deals by Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) to sell planes to Iranian airlines appear safe for now, as Pres. Trump's refusal to certify the 2015 nuclear agreement did not re-impose sanctions.

Between them, Boeing and Airbus have announced deals with Iranian airlines that, if finalized, could cover nearly 300 planes worth $40B, although both companies boast lengthy order backlogs.

"This isn't a make-or-break type of thing for either company, but it is definitely good for both Boeing and Airbus," says Bernstein analyst Douglas Harned.

Iran Air CEO Farzaneh Sharafbafi says its order for 80 Boeing passenger jets listed at $16.6B was still safe even if the U.S. left the nuclear deal; Iran Air also is buying 100 commercial aircraft from Airbus, which already has delivered at least three jets.

"There are some policy concerns outside of the nuclear accords that are at issue, but this should enable aircraft sales and other trade to move forward," says Jefferies analyst Howard Rubel.