Report: Tesla fired hundreds of California employees this past week

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) fired several hundred employees over the past week, including engineers, managers and factory workers, the San Jose Mercury News reported on Friday.

The dismissals, which TSLA says were part of a company-wide annual review, came even as the company pushes to increase vehicle production five-fold and reach a broader market with its new Model 3 sedan.

Citing several interviews of current and former employees, 400-700 workers apparently were fired out of the ~10K at the company's Fremont, Calif., factory; some said openly pro-union workers were among those booted out.

Kelley Blue Book managing editor Michael Harley thinks the dismissals could be an attempt to improve vehicle production.

“It’s no secret that Tesla’s Model 3 development and ramp-up for production has been derailed,” Harley says. “A major change in staff - whether dismissal or layoff - is an indication that there is an upper level movement to put the train back on the tracks.”