Stocks to watch next week

Key events are scheduled for the companies listed below next week.

Notable earnings reports: Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) and Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on October 16; Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on October 17; USB (NYSE:USB), American Express (NYSE:AXP), United Continental (NYSE:UAL), Supervalu (NYSE:SVU), Alcoa (NYSE:AA) on October 18; PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), BB&T (NYSE:BBT), Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) and Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) on October 19; General Electric (NYSE:GE), Honeywell (NYSE:HON), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on October 20.

IPOs expected to price: Qudian (Pending:QD) on October 17; MongoDB (Pending:MDB) and LiveXLive Media (LXL) on October 18; Sea (Pending:SE) and Rise Education (NYSEARCA:RISE) on October 19; Fat Brands (FAT) on October 20.

Secondary offering lockup expirations: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC), Azul (NYSE:AZUL), FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) on October 16; Spherix (NASDAQ:SPEX), Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) on October 17; Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND), USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT), ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX), XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO), Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:INO) on October 18; Communtiy Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) on Ocotber 19.

Analyst quiet period expirations: Best (NYSE:BSTI), Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP), Zai Lab (Pending:ZLAB), Krystal Biotech (Pending:KRYS) on October 16; Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) on October 17.

Analyst/investor meeting: Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) on October 17.

Special shareholder meeting: Southwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:OKSB) on October 18; Tribune Company (NYSE:TRCO) and MetLife (NYSE:MET) on October 19.

Credit card charge-off reports: American Express, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Capital One (NYSE:COF), Discover (NYSE:DFS), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) on October 16.

Robin Hood conference: Speakers scheduled for the two-day event starting on Thursday include Jana Partners' Barry Rosenstein, Third Point's Daniel Loeb, Appaloosa Management's David Tepper as well as CEOs from Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) and Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Amazon watch: The e-commerce juggernaut's push into private-label sportswear could rattle Nike (NYSE:NKE), Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU), Under Armour (UAA, UA), Gap (NYSE:GPS) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) as more details emerge.

FDA watch: Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) faces an advisory panel on a diabetes drug injection candidate. Merck (NYSE:MRK) presents Phase 2 data on Keytruda combo with Celgene's (NASDAQ:CELG) CC-486 for non-small cell lung cancer.

Barron's mentions: JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is seen as having more upside than Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), while some tips are offered up on how Google ([GOOG]], GOOGL) can play catch-up with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in cloud technology. The spotlight falls on earnings growth at Procter & Gamble after the company wons its board battle. Remember Black Monday 1987? Barron's does in a cover article that talks about the risk of a machine-driven meltdown.

Sources: EDGAR, Bloomberg, Nasdaq.com.