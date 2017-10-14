Volkswagen sees Tesla as main EV rival

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) sees Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as it main mass-market EV rival due the innovation business model which sets it apart from Toyota (NYSE:TM) and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), top execs tells German publication Automobilwoche.

While there's high praise for Tesla from Wolfsburg, VW still thinks it has an advantage with component assembly.

The automaker plans to compete with Tesla at all price points between the Model S and Model 3 in China, North America and Europe as part of its broad strategy shift.

Volkswagen's long-term EV targets include plans to introduce 30 new electric vehicles by 2025 and increase the ratio of EV sales to 25% or higher of all sales. Those goal aren't that far off from some of the bold EV talk coming out of Detroit from General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Ford (NYSE:F).