Yellen stays on message: Policy of gradual rate hikes to continue

"My best guess is that these soft [inflation] readings will not persist, and with the ongoing strengthening of labor markets, I expect inflation to move higher next year," Janet Yellen tells a Group of 30 conference. "Most of my colleagues on the FOMC agree," she adds.

While the FOMC left rates unchanged at its September meeting, it made clear its expectation of another boost before the end of the year. Three more rate hikes are seen in 2018.

"I would expect employment to bounce back in subsequent months as communities recover and people return to their jobs," she says, brushing off the 33K jobs decline in September as the work of the hurricanes.