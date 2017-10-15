Blackstone opens to retail money

via Miriam Gottfried at the WSJ

The P-E giant grew from nothing to more than $350B in AUM over the past couple of decades by raising money from institutional and utlrarich investors, but is now betting it can raise just as much over the long term from the retail crowd.

Investors with $5M or more in the past have had access to Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) buyout funds by pooling their money in feeder vehicles set up by brokers like Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. Now the company is cutting out the middleman by offering direct access, and it's also taking money from those with as little as $1M.

"The goal is not to raise as much money as possible," says Blackstone's Joan Solotar. "We want to grow assets at what we deem are appropriate returns.” Nevertheless, more AUM means more in management fees, means a more dependable stream of income, means a higher valuation on the stock. The modest valuation given to Blackstone by investors has been a longtime thorn in the side of its CEO Stephen Schwarzman.