Charter, Viacom set short extension in carriage showdown

With channels still running past a 7 p.m. negotiation deadline, Viacom (VIA, VIAB) and Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) have agreed to a short-term extension of their carriage deal.

Charter's Spectrum service feeds Viacom's networks (including MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and BET) to 16.6M subscribers, and Viacom has about 16% of affiliate revenue (some $760M) at risk in the deal.

Citigroup had cut Viacom to Sell a week ago on the risk that Charter would drop or at least "significantly curtail" its carriage of Viacom.