Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has not given a clear answer about the future status of the region, according to a letter sent to the Spanish government, in which he reiterated an offer to meet Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy as soon as possible and asked that dialogue take place over the next two months.

The Catalan government had until 10:00 a.m. local time to state its position.

The benchmark IBEX 35 Index is down 0.8% , while Spanish bonds sell off.

ETFs: EWP, HEWP, DBSP