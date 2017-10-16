Oil starts the week above $52

Crude futures were in the green overnight, up 1.2% to $52.07/bbl, after President Trump refused to certify that Iran is complying with its nuclear accord.

During the previous round of sanctions against Tehran, around 1M bpd of oil supplies were cut off from global markets.

Prices were also boosted as Iraqi troops seized parts of the oil-rich Kurdish region, while an oil rig exploded in Louisiana's Lake Pontchartrain.

