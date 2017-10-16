Sprint expands contract with Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) announced that Sprint has expanded its contract to a three-year multi-million dollar managed service project.

Gilat will provide both services and the equipment to operate Sprint's 3G & LTE networks in selected areas for cellular backhaul and other applications. Gilat will deliver services to remote cell sites over a three-year period with an optional extension, to support Sprint's network coverage and expansion plans.

"We are gratified that Sprint has expanded our relationship to include managed services, further proving that satellite based LTE cellular backhauling is becoming mainstream with tier-1 MNOs for plentiful, quality and affordable broadband," said Michal Aharonov, VP Commercial at Gilat. "This project is a testament not only to our ongoing technological leadership, but also to Gilat's experience in delivering a highly reliable service, meeting the rigorous service level agreements (SLAs), which will enable Sprint to roll out its LTE network rapidly throughout the US."

Press Release