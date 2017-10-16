Ionis Pharma's inotersen shows substantial treatment effect in late-stage hATTR study

New data from a Phase 3 clinical trial assessing Ionis Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:IONS) inotersen in patients with hereditary TTR amyloidosis (hATTR) showed a highly statistically significant treatment benefit. The results were presented at the 142nd annual meeting of the American Neurological Association in San Diego.

After 15 months of treatment, patients receiving inotersen experienced an average 19.73 point improvement in a scale called mNIS+7 compared to placebo (p=0.00000004). A statistically significant benefit was also observed at month 8.

Annabel Wang, associate professor of neurology at the University of California, Irvine, School of Medicine says, "The pivotal inotersen data presented today represent new hope for patients suffering with hATTR. A 20-point benefit in mNIS+7 is unprecedented and could mean the difference between the ability to walk and being confined to a wheelchair for patients suffering from this debilitating and fatal disease. Based on benefit observed in neurological and quality of life endpoints, inotersen treatment has shown the potential to effectively change the relentless progression of this disease and offers a convenient, at-home administration method, providing patients further liberation from the burden of hATTR."

On the safety front, thrombocytopenia (low blood platelets) and renal events were monitorable and manageable with routine blood and urine testing.

The company plans to file a U.S. marketing application by year-end.