PayPal now worth more than American Express

A near-75% surge in the stock this year has brought PayPal's (NASDAQ:PYPL) market cap to almost $83B, and just ahead of the AmEx's (NYSE:AXP) $82B (no slouch, AmEx is up 25% YTD, and more than 50% Y/Y).

Morgan Stanley remains a bull, saying PayPal is a rare large company that can deliver high-teens revenue growth with significant upside opportunities. Autonomous Research's Craig Maurer, however, believes the stock is priced for perfection. Shares trade at a forward multiple of 32x earnings.

PayPal reports on Thursday.