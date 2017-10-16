Combo of Bristol-Myers' Opdivo and Yervoy shows treatment benefit in P1/2 lung cancer study

Preliminary data from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, Checkmate-032, assessing the combination of Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) and Yervoy (ipilimumab) in previously treated patients with highly mutated small cell lung cancer showed a significant treatment effect compared to Opdivo alone. The results are being presented today at the 18th World Conference on Lung Cancer in Yokohama, Japan.

The objective response rate (ORR) in the pooled intent-to-treat population (n=401) was 22% for the combination versus 11% for Opdivo monotherapy.

In patients with high tumor mutation burden (TMB), the treatment benefit was even greater for the combination (46%) compared to Opdivo alone (21%).

Progression-free survival in high TMB patients was 30% at year 1 for the combination group compared to 21% for Opdivo alone.

TMB, a measure of the quantity of mutations in tumor cells, is a biomarker that can help predict a patient's response to immuno-oncology therapies.

Patients with small cell lung cancer generally do not survive as long as those with non-small cell lung cancer due to late detection. Even for Stage 1, the five-year survival is only 20 - 40%.