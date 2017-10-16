Futures await another week of earnings

U.S. stock index futures are holding steady as investors turn their attention to upcoming corporate earnings reports, including Charles Schwab and Netflix.

The big news out of Europe overnight occurred in Catalonia, where leader Carles Puigdemont gave an unclear answer about the future status of the region.

Oil is up 1.4% at $52.17/bbl, gold is 0.3% higher at $1308/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.28%.

