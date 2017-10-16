South Jersey to buy New Jersey, Maryland assets from Southern for $1.7B

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) agrees to acquire the assets of Southern Co.'s (NYSE:SO) Elizabethtown Gas and Elkton Gas utility divisions in a deal valued at ~$1.7B.

SJI expects the deal to be accretive to earnings by 2020, the first full year of operation post transaction impacts, without synergies.

The deal would make SJI the second largest natural gas provider in New Jersey, with service to more than 675K customers.

The transaction will require approval by state regulators in New Jersey and Maryland, and limited approvals by the FERC and FCC.