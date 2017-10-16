Exelixis' Cabometyx successful in late-stage liver cancer study; shares ahead 17% premarket

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) is up 17% premarket on average volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, CELESTIAL, evaluating CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), an Orphan Drug indication.

The independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended that the trial be stopped early for efficacy. The primary endpoint was overall survival. Detailed results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

The company plans to file a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) with the FDA in Q1 2018.

The FDA approved CABOMETYX for the second-line treatment of kidney cancer in April 2016. The company's marketing application for first-line kidney cancer is currently under FDA review under Priority Review status with an action date of February 25, 2018.