Copper surges above $7K to fresh three-year high as rally gathers steam

Copper prices push to new three-year highs, breaking through the $7K/ton psychological barrier following data that suggests China's economy is defying expectations of a slowdown.

China's September producer prices rose by a faster than expected 6.9%Y/Y, according to the government's statistics bureau, driven by rising prices for steel and other metals which have risen in response to infrastructure spending.

The numbers also coincide with the implementation of government-mandated capacity cuts across a number of industries in China, which also is influencing broader base metals prices, ING says.

FCX +2.4% , TECK +2.1% , BHP +1.7% , RIO +1.6% , VALE +1.3% , SCCO +1.2% premarket.

Other relevant tickers include OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCPK:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTC:ANFGF, OTCPK:ANFGY.

ETFs: JJC, CPER, CUPM