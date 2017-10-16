ZK International announces $2M contract with Huawei Technologies

ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) signed an initial pipeline infrastructure contract with Huawei Technologies for $2M.

ZK International will be providing its patented water pipeline infrastructure for the development and renovation of the $1.516B 'Songshan Campus Employee Apartment Project' and as well as renovation work on the $561M 'Suzhou Campus Project'.

Mr. Jiancong Huang, ZK International's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are proud to have a close working relationship with Huawei, one of the largest telecommunications equipment manufacturers in the world, as a Qualified Pipeline Supplier since 2014. Huawei has laid out a development plan to renovate and develop its 10 campuses over the next 3 years. As part of this growth in the build out of their infrastructure, it is anticipated their annual demand for pipeline will reach $10 Million. We are very excited to continue building our relationship with global and well respected brand like Huawei."

Press Release