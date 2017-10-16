Toyota shows off AI-powered concept

Toyota (NYSE:TM) is showing off its Concept-i vision today at the Tokyo Motor Show.

The company says a core technology of the Concept-i is the use of artificial intelligence, including the reading of driver emotions and preferences.

Next gen stuff from Toyota: "Concept-i estimates emotion and level of alertness by reading the driver's expressions, actions, and tone of voice in a complex manner. It compares general information such as news on the web with information on individuals such as social media activity, GPS information, and conversation history in the car, and estimates the driver's preferences based on re-occurring topics that arise."

The Concept-i specifications include an EV driving range of 300 km.