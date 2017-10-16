Foxconn starts iPhone X shipments but only 46.5K units

Foxconn (OTCPK:HNHAF, OTC:FXCOF) begins shipping Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone X devices out of China, but the first batch only totals 46.5K units, according to China-based Xinhuanet via Digitimes.

Foxconn has ramped up its iPhone X output from 100K to 400K per week, but supply still lags behind demand.

The premium iPhone has experienced production delays due to its OLED panel and difficulties producing one part of its 3D sensor system.

KGI Securities analyst forecasts that iPhone X shipments will reach 30M to 35M units by the end of the year before hitting the “super cycle” in 2018.

Apple shares are up 0.81% premarket.

