Enrollment complete in TG's late-stage study TG-1101/TG-1202 combo in CLL

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) announces the completion of enrollment in its Phase 3 clinical trial, UNITY-CLL, assessing the combination of TG-1101 (ublituximab) and TG-1202 (umbralisib) compared to Roche's GAZYVA (obinutuzumab) plus chlorambucil in patients with both treatment naive and relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Top-line overall response rate (ORR) data, the secondary endpoint, should be available in Q2 2018. The primary endpoint is progression-free survival (PFS).

The company expects to file its U.S. marketing applications in H2 2018.

Ublituximab is an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody. Umbralisib is a next-generation PI3K inhibitor.

Shares are down 12% premarket on average volume.

