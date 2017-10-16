Health Insurance Innovations reports preliminary Q3 results; shares ahead 16% premarket

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) announces preliminary Q3 results and that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $50M of the Company’s Class A common stock through October 2019.

Preliminary Q3 results are as follows:

Q3 revenue is expected to be in the range of $62.3M to $63.3M, an increase of ~35% to 37% over Q3 2016 and 14% (midpoint) above consensus of $54.8M.

Q3 GAAP net income in the range of $5.5M to $6M, and adjusted net income of $7.3M to $7.6M.

Q3 EBITDA in the range of $9.4M to $9.9M and adjusted EBITDA of $12.3M to $12.8M.

Q3 GAAP EPS in the range of $0.26 to $0.30 and adjusted EPS in the range of $0.44 to $0.46.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled ~$43.1M at September 30, 2017.

The Company plans to report Q3 financial results on November 1.

The actual timing, number and value of shares repurchased under the program is not yet determined. Subject to applicable regulations, HIIQ may elect to amend or cancel the Plan at its discretion.