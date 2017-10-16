Tidewater CEO/President Platt retires; Rigdon assumes role on interim basis

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) says CEO and President Jeffrey Platt is retiring, effective immediately, and board member Larry Rigdon is appointed interim CEO and President.

Platt joined TDW in 1996, becoming the company's top executive for South America and Mexico in 2001 and assuming the role of President and CEO in 2012; he previously spent 15 years at Schlumberger,

Rigdon had worked for 10 years at TDW before retiring as an executive VP in 2002, and then founded Rigdon Marine Corp., selling the company in 2008.